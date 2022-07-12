Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading Up 0.3%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Molson Coors Brewing ( OTCMKTS:TAP.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

About Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

