Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 789,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

