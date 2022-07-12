Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total value of $2,324,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,591,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,191,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,599 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,186 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.