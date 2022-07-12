Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,599,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

