MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 763,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865 in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.