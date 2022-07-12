Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Insider Gareth Cave Acquires 833,333 Shares

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).
Nanosynth Group stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.
Nanosynth Group Company Profile
