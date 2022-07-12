Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Insider Gareth Cave Acquires 833,333 Shares

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).

Nanosynth Group stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

