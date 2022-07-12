National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

