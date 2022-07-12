National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA stock opened at C$86.96 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.