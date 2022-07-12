Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.00) to €29.60 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GASNY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

