Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NAVI opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

