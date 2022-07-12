NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.82).

A number of brokerages have commented on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.23) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market cap of £582.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6,260.00.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

