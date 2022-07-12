Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($85.00) to €78.50 ($78.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

