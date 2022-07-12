NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

