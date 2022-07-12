Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.32. Approximately 994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.14.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

