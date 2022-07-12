Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $323.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.