NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 2.1%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.66. 45,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 67,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. On average, analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCK LTD. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

