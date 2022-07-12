New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

