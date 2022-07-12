New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

