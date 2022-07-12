NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.92. 4,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.