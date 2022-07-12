NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $274.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $200.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

