Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

