Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $164.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NVAX opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
