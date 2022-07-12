Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $164.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NVAX opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novavax will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

