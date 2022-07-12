Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13.
About Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.