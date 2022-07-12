Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.