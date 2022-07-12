Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,193 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,038.14).

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.42. The firm has a market cap of £161.80 million and a PE ratio of 693.48. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.02).

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.