OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

