Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,307 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.65% of Oppenheimer worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
