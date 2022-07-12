Opsens (OPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 million.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.70 million and a PE ratio of -38.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

