Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

