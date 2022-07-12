Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 56.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.
Several research firms have commented on AVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
