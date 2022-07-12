Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

NYSE LYV opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.