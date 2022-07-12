Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 214,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

