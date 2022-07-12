Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

