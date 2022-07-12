Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,391,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,546 shares of company stock worth $7,862,315 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

