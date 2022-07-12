Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of KFY opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

