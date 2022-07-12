Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

