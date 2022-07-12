Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

