Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,228 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

