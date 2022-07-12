Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 511 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,366 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

