Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.