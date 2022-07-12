Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

LNT stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

