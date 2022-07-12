OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million.

OGI opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$414.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

