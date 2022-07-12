OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million.
OGI opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$414.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
