OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 72.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

