Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $111.40. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

