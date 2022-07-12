O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.15. 43,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 81,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGIG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter.
