Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

