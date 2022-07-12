Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.