Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 132,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at $376,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,033 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

