Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Purchases 8 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.51) per share, with a total value of £158.16 ($188.11).
Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,990 ($23.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,015.15. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($33.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,126.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
