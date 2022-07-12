Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 32,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 196,035 shares in the last quarter.

